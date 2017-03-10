New Jersey suspect shoots self during arrest attempt

A murder suspect from New Jersey apparently shot and seriously wounded himself in Whiteville Friday while officers were attempting to arrest him.

The incident occurred around noon at the Covey Run Apartments. Timothy McAllister, 54, was reportedly staying in Apartment 109-E with his brother and a female subject. They were not at home when the shooting occurred.

State Bureau of Investigation Spokesperson Patty McQuillan said in a press release that McAllister was wanted for murder and weapons charges in New Jersey.

State Bureau of Investigation agents, working on a tip from Essex County, NJ, authorities, surrounded the apartment and ordered McAllister to surrender just before noon. When McAllister refused, officers preparing to breach the apartment when they heard a single shot from inside.

See Monday’s NR for more on this developing story.