Nurse practitioner charged after pot brownies found

A nurse practitioner from Lake Waccamaw has been charged with maintaining a place for drug activity and possession of marijuana.

Amy Rebecca Pharr, 55, was arrested by county drug agents at her home at 4082 Waccamaw Shores at the lake. The raid took place Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found approximately two grams of marijuana and a quantity of brownies made with the drug.

Pharr is employed at a medical facility in Whiteville, according to the arrest report.

Her husband, Eugene Golden, was arrested earlier this month on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses and resisting a public officer. Golden was jailed under $121,000 secured bond after he was stopped by a Highway Patrol Trooper for speeding, and provided false information. Golden was wanted in Georgia for felony failure to perform construction, according the sheriff’s office, and was also a suspect in similar cases in several states. He was also facing warrants in Columbus County for construction projects he allegedly contracted for but did not complete in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

Pharr was released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.