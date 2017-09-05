From the NWS at noon Tuesday: Irma continues northwest track but Carolinas need to be prepared



Overview: Irma is expected to be a major hurricane as it moves toward Florida this upcoming weekend. Large forecast uncertainties exist for early next week and the Carolinas could also receive impacts from Irma. It’s too early to tell with certainty, and we can’t afford to let our guard down.

Impacts: The potential for dangerous surf and strong rip currents will increase through the week as swells from Irma build and move toward the coast. However, it is too early to tell at this time what/if any specific surge, wind, rainfall, and tornado impacts could occur in this part of the Carolinas. If direct impacts occur, then they would be expected during a Mon-Tue time frame.

Key points: 1) Regardless of the latest track everyone in hurricane-prone areas across the Southeast U.S. should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place.

2) Remain alert, check your supplies, and remember that there are large track errors in long range hurricane predictions.

3) Please only monitor official, and credible sources for the latest information on Irma, especially since there is a lot of misinformation being shared on social media.