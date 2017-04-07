One body identified as missing Wilmington woman

One of the bodies found burned in a shed in the Mount Olive community has been identified.

In a joint statement shortly before 5 p.m., the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police confirmed that the State Medical examiner’s office identified one of the bodies as that of Tiffany Cartwright, who was reported missing in Wilmington Monday.

Cartwright and her mother, Eva Jones, disappeared sometime between Friday and Monday morning. They were last seen en route to South Carolina to obtain some off the belongings of Sara Jones Harmon, Jones’ younger daughter. Harmon had recently separated from her husband Jeffrey Harmon, who committed suicide Tuesday after being questioned by Horry County Police.

Authorities are still searching for vehicle the women were driving at the time they disappeared. The car is described as a silver 2002 Saturn SL1, with the North Carolina tag YZA5017. Anyone with information about the car is asked to contact law enforcement.