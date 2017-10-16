One hurt in rainy-day wreck

A driver escaped serious injury Monday after a single-vehicle crash in a section of highway notorious for wet weather wrecks.

Whiteville Police are investigating the 2:20 p.m. crash.

The driver of a late model Audi sedan lost control of the vehicle while traveling west on U.S. 74-76 between the two Whiteville exits. The car spun off the road and ended up in a creaked.

White Marsh/Welches Creek and Whiteville firefighters responded, along with Whiteville Rescue Unit and Whiteville Police. The spot is well known for crashes in inclement weather.