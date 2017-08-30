One killed in fiery wreck at U.S. 74-76 and N.C. 11 Wednesday



A fiery wreck at the intersection of U.S. 74-76 and N.C. 11 at Freeman killed one person Wednesday afternoon, according to the Highway Patrol. Officials originally believed two people were in the car.

A log truck and passenger vehicle collided about 2:45. Both the truck and vehicle were consumed with flames when ADR Fire Rescue units arrived a short time later.

The truck was heading east on U.S. 74-76, according to the Patrol, and the smaller vehicle apparently pulled into its path from Livingston Chapel Road.

Initial reports were that two people died in the minivan. Sgt. Scott Floyd of the Highway Patrol said said the truck driver was able to escape, but the driver of the other vehicle died. The truck driver was transported to New Hanover Regional.

The other driver could not be identified, Floyd said.

Traffic was tied up in both directions for at least a mile.

More on this story as it develops.