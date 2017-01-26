One killed in head-on with gasoline tanker on N.C. 410



One person was killed early Thursday after a collision on N.C. 410. First Sgt. Matt Hardee of the Highway Patrol said the driver was apparently headed home from an overnight shift at work when the crash occurred.

Killed was Marquwes Mikal Jillard, 21, of Live Oak Street Street. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told troopers Jillard’s car was weaving before it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 18-wheeler owned by Eagle Transport. Troopers said the car and tanker hit head-on, and that the car was destroyed. The tanker went off the road and sustained heavy damage to the undercarriage.

The crash occurred near old Cribb Town Road before dawn. Trooper Bill Rogers is investigating.

Roseland Fire Department and Tabor City Emergency Services responded. This is the fifth fatality in January.