One killed, two more shot near Tabor City Wednesday night

filed under News

by Jefferson Weaver

reported 11 hours ago

One man was killed, and a man and woman wounded in three shootings near Tabor City Wednesday night.
Deputies were dispatched on three calls of “shots fired” shortly after 10 p.m., according to Michelle Tatum of the sheriff’s office. The victims were found at different locations.
The investigation is active at this time, Tatum said. Additional information will be released later today.