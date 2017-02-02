One man was killed, and a man and woman wounded in three shootings near Tabor City Wednesday night.
Deputies were dispatched on three calls of “shots fired” shortly after 10 p.m., according to Michelle Tatum of the sheriff’s office. The victims were found at different locations.
The investigation is active at this time, Tatum said. Additional information will be released later today.
One killed, two more shot near Tabor City Wednesday night
One man was killed, and a man and woman wounded in three shootings near Tabor City Wednesday night.