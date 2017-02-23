Overcrowding becomes critical at Animal Shelter

A mild winter has led to a population explosion in Columbus, and the result might not be a happy ending.

Adoptions have been down in recent weeks at the Columbus County Animal Shelter, while at the same time intake has drastically increased, according to Animal Control Supervisor Joey Prince.

Since the county shelter is a public animal shelter, it has to take in any and all animals. The usual late winter spike in hunting dogs and pregnant cats hasn’t really held true this year.

“We seems to be about average on hunting dogs for the year,” Prince said. “We seem to be slammed with just the general variety mutt. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to it.

The shelter saw a brief surge with lost and abandoned animals in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, but rescue groups and individuals helped handle that situation.

“We have already had 300 dogs come in this year and we are full right now. Last year we had about 26 dogs per week, this year so far we are averaging 42 a week. I have no idea why we have had such an increase.”

The shelter earned praise in recent months for drastically reducing the number of animals euthanized due to space concerns. Prince said he is concerned the shelter may have to again start putting animals down based on the amount of time they have been at the shelter, as opposed to health or human safety issues.

The county was recently approved to be a part of a state-subsidized spay and neuter program, but Prince said local veterinarians have been cool to the idea.

“The vets around here do not seem to have a lot of time for it, and transport out of the county creates manpower issues,” he said. “We are still working out the kinks with the spay neuter program.”

The county still has to deal with the high number of feral and semi-feral cats that cannot be adopted. While a few feral cats can be taken in by specialized cat rescues, most have to be destroyed.

The county pioneered a “feral to farm cat” program last year that encouraged farmers to adopt cats that were vaccinated, spayed or neutered for rodent control. The program saw some success in reducing the number of cats being euthanized, but has since run into some problems, Prince said. The owner of a stray pet cat filed a complaint with the state veterinarian’s office after her cat was inadvertently entered into the program.

The shelter has fine-tuned policies since then to take further steps to prevent cases of mistaken identity.

Anonymous complaints about a lack of paperwork, leaving cats outside and other violations have been investigated and the shelter cleared, Prince said, but such complaints have placed the entire feral to farm program in jeopardy.

“The goal has always been to find loving homes for unwanted pets, and to reduce the number of unwanted pets that come in to the shelter,” Prince said. “The rescues are overwhelmed everywhere right now.”

Last year, the Columbus shelter saw 1,382 dogs, 1,224 cats, and a handful of other animals come through its doors. Prince said 97.1 percent – or 2,580 animals – went to new homes, with most of the euthanized animals being put down due to illness, injury or aggression.

Prince pointed out that Robeson County euthanized more than 2,000 pets last year, and several larger counties have far lower adoption rates than Columbus.

“We’re still going to do our best,” Prince said. “We’ve had a lot of success moving pets through rescues and individuals, and I hope we still can do so.

“The big thing is that people need to spay and neuter their pets. Until we can get the unwanted pregnancies under control, we’ll continue having an overpopulation of pets.”

Adoptable pets can be seen on the Shelter’s Facebook page, through Petfinder.com or by visiting the shelter on Legion Drive in Whiteville. Call 641.3945 for more information.