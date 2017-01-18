Pamela Jean Lewis Britt, 54, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the funeral home with Revs. Warren Hill, Jim Woodruff and Cameron McGill officiating. Burial will be in Bladen Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Britt of the home; her parents, Darrell and Barbara Lewis of Cedar Falls, Iowa; one son, Michael Britt of Durham; one daughter, Victoria Jean Britt of the home; and one sister, Cheryl Dent of Phoenix, Ariz.