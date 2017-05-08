Parents, victim frightened after shooting incident

An argument at a gas pump May 1 frightened more than the victim in the case.

Dexter Ray Cartret, 26, was arrested on one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and firing into an occupied vehicle in the case. He was held under $27,500 secured bond. His address was listed 439 C.M. Carterette Rd., Chadbourn.

Cartret is alleged to have fired a shot at Eric Matthew Ward at the L&D Kwik Stop around 2 p.m., and later ramming Ward’s vehicle and causing him to crash on Gore Trailer Road. No injuries were reported.

Ward said he and Timothy Edward McDowell had stopped at the store for fuel, and were waiting in line at the gas pump when Cartret and a female passenger pulled up behind him.

“It was busy, and you know how people tap their horns when they’re in a hurry,” Ward said. “Well, he leaned on the horn.

“I was blocked in by him at the back and another man in front. There wasn’t anywhere I could go.”

Ward said a friend came out of the store and jokingly called Ward a name to Cartret, who then began cursing loudly at Ward. Cartret allegedly made several remarks toward Ward.

Worried that the situation was escalating, Ward said, he decided to leave the station. Cartret was continuing to curse and use abusive language to Ward, who said he began rolling up his truck window with the intention of leaving. Ward pulled out, and was going back to confront Cartret when the shooting occurred.

“Next thing I know, he comes up with a gun and fires a shot past my head,” Ward said.

