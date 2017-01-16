Assistant coronor Jason fuller confirmed a male pedestrian was struck and killed on South Madison Street Monday evening.
The man was the second road death in the city this year, and the fourth in the county.
The victim, estimated in his 30s, was struck near the McDonald’s restaurant after 6 p.m.
Fuller said additional information was not immediately available. Whiteville Police are investigating.
Pedestrian killed in Whiteville
