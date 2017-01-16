Pedestrian killed in Whiteville

Limericks by Bob Aldrich Sears has sold that revered Craftsman name.

Will their guarantee still be the same?

Stanley now can combine

A single product line

With a promised full replacement claim.

In Chicago the Bloods and the Crips

Have produced a law and order eclipse.

Their gangs’ murderous thugs

Pushing violence and drugs

Bring a Chicago apocalypse.

Volkswagen covered up their deceit,

In a multi-year emission cheat.

With their fraud and their greed

Their wrong-doing may lead

To an S&L jail time repeat.

