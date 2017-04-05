Possible strong storms Wednesday; tornado watch

From the National Weather Service:

Wednesday’s severe weather may be accompanied by multiple hazard types from large hail to tornadoes and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts. Currently, the primary threat is from damaging wind gusts, followed by large hail and tornadoes.

A round of severe weather is possible this afternoon and early evening, with additional severe weather possible overnight into Thursday morning. People are advised to maintain a high level of situational awareness until the threat subsides. Check your NOAA Weather Radio is working properly with fresh batteries & be prepared to act if warnings are issued for your area.

Rainfall will average 1 to 2 inches across northeast SC and southeast NC with the bulk of heavy rainfall occurring tonight into early Thursday morning. Isolated higher amounts are likely. Some low-lying, poor drainage areas may flood as a result.

Strong winds are expected in the wake of the cold front during Thursday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the gusty winds. A Gale Warning remains in effect for the adjacent Atlantic waters.