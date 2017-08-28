Prince resigns from Animal Control

Joey Prince resigned as animal control director for Columbus County today (Monday) after just under two years on the job.

County Manager Bill Clark confirmed the resignation, and offered no further comment. Prince was not immediately available for a statement.

The resignation comes as Whiteville Animal Control Officer Elijah Kemp is on suspension after allegedly entering Prince’s locked office Friday while Prince was on vacation. Kemp filed a complaint with the county last week accusing Prince and County Animal Control of a number of improprieties.

Kemp filed the complaint with the county after he said he looked through the window of Prince’s office last week and witnessed the improper behavior.

Kemp was previously fired from a part-time job at the shelter and banned from being inside the facility after he reportedly failed to lock a kennel, allowing an aggressive pit bull to run at large in the shelter. The dog killed several cats.

Witnesses said someone entered the shelter Monday morning and destroyed a couch.

See Thursday’s NR for more on this developing story.