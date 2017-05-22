Protestors march around courthouse Saturday

A small but enthusiastic crowd marched seven times around the Columbus County Courthouse Saturday, protesting police brutality in the area.

Charlotte civil rights leader John C. Barnett led a group of around 20 men and women in a protest on the steps of the historic courthouse Saturday morning. Barnett said Friday the event was to draw attention to alleged abuse by law enforcement officers in Columbus County, especially Sgt. Aaron Herring of the Whiteville Police.

Herring was accused by Juwarn Britt of Whiteville of assaulting Britt during a drug arrest in 2015. Britt appeared before the City Council in December of that year, demanding “compensation” for the alleged assault. The case was scheduled to be heard in district court Monday, but was continued until June.

Barnett is the founder of True Healing Under God Ministries, which goes by the acronym THUG. Barnett, who calls himself a national activist and “the prince of civil rights” on social media and elsewhere, was prominently featured by media during the Charlotte riots last fall. Some of the crowd at a Marshall Park rally where he was speaking were involved in the looting and riots that engulfed the downtown area for several days. Barnett has repeatedly said he does not condone violence. Barnett has assisted plaintiffs in several civil lawsuits against police, and says he is a “litigator” affiliated with several law firms. His organization offers attorney referrals in 10 states.

A few motorists around the courthouse square slowed to watch the rally, but most of those standing on the courthouse steps were family members and friends of the four men Barnett said were victimized by law enforcement.

“This has to stop,” Barnett said.

Several of those attending the rally wore T-shirts printed with Britt’s account of what happened when he was arrested, while others carried handmade posters with photos of black men in hospital beds or with injuries. The posters bore sayings such as “I was beaten”, “I was stabbed”, “leg was broken”, “Stop Police Brutality” and “Peace.

Barnett called on those in attendance to support others in the black community. If someone is arrested, he said, “we need to be there.

“We need to fill the courtrooms in support of the wrongly accused,” he said.

Although the march did not have the required city permit, officials made an exception to the city ordinance. There was no police presence around the courthouse during the rally, but immediately afterward, Whiteville Police blocked intersections near the courthouse, to allow the marchers a safe route. Motorists said they were told they could pass through if they wanted to participate in the march, but others were detoured around the uptown area.

Barnett and another speaker called on the marchers to circle the courthouse seven times, as Joshua ordered the children of Israel in Joshua Chapter 6.

“We’ll bring it down!” one woman cheered.

While most of the marchers chanted “No Justice, No Peace” and other phrases that have become common at civil rights marches across the nation, several of the protestors catcalled a Whiteville Police officer who drove through the square during the march. As he went by, several of the marchers began chanting “What do we want? Dead Po-Po. When do we want it? Now!”

“Po-po” is a slang term for police.

Barnett said later he did not hear the catcalls. He shook hands with a Whiteville officer who arrived afterward to offer any assistance to the group.

