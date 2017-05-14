Mr. Radner Charles “R.C” Dew, 89, died Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.

Born in Columbus County, he was the son of the late Homer and Metta Mae Harrelson Dew. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Jo Dew; two brothers, Thomas Eidson Dew and Edwin Marshal Dew; and one sister, Cora Dew Ray.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the Korean War.

He was a devoted Christian and a member of Carolina Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for more than 50 years, where he also held numerous other positions including Sunday School Superintendent. He was a valued employee of Wright’s Gas Company for 50 years.

Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at Carolina Baptist Church, 2401 Church Road, Green Sea, S.C. 29545. Final rites will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tabor City. Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Fowler Dew of Tabor City; one daughter, Sherry Dew Prince of Tabor City; two brothers, Kenneth Earl Dew of Charlotte and Linney Elroy Dew of Kingston, Tenn.; one sister, Alice Faye Long of New Bern; three grandchildren, Amanda Brooke Prince, Hannah-Jo Catherine Prince (Jeff Ashachik) and Susan Leanne Prince Gore (Charlie); and two great-grandchildren, Giles Hayden Prince and Braxton Greer Prince.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Baptist Church, 2401 Church Road, Green Sea, S.C. 29545 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

