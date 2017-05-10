Rail meeting today

The public will have the opportunity to learn about the possibility of extending direct rail service between Columbus County and Wilmington at a meeting today (Wednesday) from 4 – 7 p.m. in Southeastern Community College’s T Building, Room 120.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is conducting a feasibility study to examine options for re-establishing a connection between the R.J. Corman Railroad, CSX railroad and the N.C. State Port in Wilmington. Details on the plan will be discussed at the meeting.

Interested residents may attend at any time during the meeting hours, as no formal presentation will be made. NCDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and listen to comments regarding the project. Residents will also have the opportunity to submit comments and questions in writing.

Project maps are available online at http://www.ncdot.gov/projects/publicmeetings/. For additional project information, contact Brian Gackstetter, Rail Planning Engineer, at 919-707-4718, or begackstetter@ncdot.gov.