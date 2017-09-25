Red Hill man assaults former sheriff

A Red Hill Road man was jailed Saturday after allegedly attempting to run down a former sheriff with an automobile.

Reports show that former sheriff Chris Batten was uninjured in the early morning attack.

Matthew Allen Burney, 42, of 8287 Red Hill Rd., Whiteville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, possession of crack cocaine, and two counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor. He is being held under $40,000 secured bond.

Burney allegedly broke into a rental property owned by Batten early Saturday morning. Batten went to investigate, and confronted Burney, who attempted to run over the former sheriff with his vehicle. Deputies arrested Burney a short time later.

Batten stepped down as sheriff in 2014, and operates a farming business on Red Hill Road.