Reward offered for Gun Exchange theft

A federal agency and a non-profit group are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects who broke into the Gun Exchange in Whiteville last month.

During the overnight hours of April 13-14, the unidentified suspects broke through the door of the landmark gun store. The suspects stole dozens of firearms, primarily handguns, and fled the scene. The crime is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward for in the case. ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt ® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which the group and the agency match rewards in in firearms theft cases from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

For more information about ATF go to www.atf.gov.