Road through ‘The Marsh’ will close Monday for one to two weeks

Culvert maintenance will necessitate the temporary closing of Red Hill Road outside of Whiteville in Columbus County beginning Monday, Aug. 21.

A crew with the N.C. Department of Transportation will need to excavate into the roadway to reach the box-shaped reinforced concrete culvert. The work is expected to take one to two weeks to complete.

The section of Red Hill Road, also known as Business U.S. 74, that will close is between Jefferson Street in Whiteville and the U.S. 74/76 interchange at Red Hill Road.

While the road is closed, drivers should take U.S. 74/76 to the U.S. 701 Bypass interchange as an alternate route.