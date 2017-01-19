Sawmill fires up at B&G Home

The Cape Fear Farm Heritage Association was making a lot of noise Thursday morning.

You can see some videos of the sawmill test below:

ready to roll wish we had a log adjusting

The group’s 19th century sawmill, now powered by a modern engine, was up and running for the first time Thursday, thanks to some help from the Laurinburg Antique Tractor Club and the Pee Dee Tractor Club.

The saw blade was sharpened one last time and every joint lubricated just before 10:30 a.m. The group trimmed a sawmill “slab” as the first piece of test wood through the mill.

Planes are to have the mill fully operational in time for Southern Farm Heritage Days in March.