School bus incident leads to arrest

A Hallsboro woman was jailed April 24 after allegedly boarding a school bus and threatening a driver.

Arrest reports show Lakresha Nicole MacDonald, 28 was charged with disorderly conduct, communicating threats and impeding a school bus. She was released under $3,000 secured bond. Her address was listed as 1294 Hallsboro Road South.

The sheriff’s office reported that MacDonald boarded an Evergreen Elementary School bus on April 10, and threatened a student. She also allegedly blocked the doors of the bus, so the driver could not close the doors, and caused traffic to back up at the bus stop.

“She was reportedly upset because she thought someone hit her child, when the child was actually injured in an accident involving horseplay with other students,” said Michelle Tatum, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.