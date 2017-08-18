Schools change Monday schedules due to eclipse safety concerns

Three area schools that were already in session canceled plans to take students out to see the partial solar eclipse Monday when they discovered that their viewing glasses might not meet eye safety standards.

Nicky Hobbs, principal of Columbus Career and College Academy, said, “Our school is associated with the college, and they were providing viewing glasses for students, including ours. We discussed with the central office, and there seemed to be potential for things not to be as safe as we hoped for.”

Furthermore, the academy’s normal dismissal time would have put all CCCA students on the roads just as a relatively dark period will be descending on the county.

“The eclipse definitely has a ‘cool’ factor, plus the educational value of sparking curiosity,” Hobbs said. “We wanted to do something (about viewing) but when weighed with the risks, we decided it was the smarter move to err on the side of caution.”

The academy gathered its students Thursday to address “what to do and what not to do if viewing the eclipse at home,” said Hobbs. “Some of the students had been heard saying that they thought their sunglasses gave enough protection, and other wrong ideas like that.”

Administrators made sure all CCCA students were aware of the actual risks of sun-gazing so that, “20 or 30 years down the road we don’t have a bunch of people with health problems” from watching this eclipse incorrectly.

Steve Smith, headmaster of Columbus Charter School, announced yesterday (Thursday) that both the elementary and middle school campuses will close early on Monday rather than carrying out the original plan for students to witness the partial solar eclipse together that afternoon.

The decision came after online retailer Amazon called to warn the school that the shipment of viewing glasses they had bought well in advance were not 100 percent certain to comply with safety standards.

Monday’s group viewing was to have capped a series of lessons at both campuses that prepared the students to understand the facts behind a solar eclipse.

Administrators asked parents to supervise their children’s eclipse viewing at home that afternoon instead.

The decision also took into account the fact that maximum eclipse coverage would nearly coincide with the normal 2:55 dismissal time. With most charter school students depending upon parents to pick them up, administrators wanted to allow parents to get the 760 children back home before the eclipse began.

The three largest schools of the four in the Roger Bacon Academy network are in or near Wilmington, where traffic is expected to be intense Monday, and that affected the decision as well.

“Given the concern that motorists might try to pay attention to the eclipse instead of other motorists and pedestrians, we think it is safer if we do not expect parents to be driving during this special event,” a Facebook message to parents said.

Said Smith, “It is recommended each child be under close parental supervision while viewing the eclipse, either with certified eye protection or other practices that do not involve direct eye exposure to the sun. Our top priority is to make sure our students avoid the potential for permanent eye damage during the event.”