Search turns up heroin, cash, firearm

A search by Probation/Parole officers turned into a major heroin bust Sept. 15.

Curtis L. Hollingsworth. 38, was jailed under $485,000 secured bond on charges of trafficking cocaine and opiates, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a place for drug purposes, as well as a probation violation. His address was listed as 1571 Red Store Road.

Michelle Tatum of the sheriff’s office said parole officers were conducting a warrantless search of the Hollingsworth residence when they discovered drug paraphernalia, and contacted the sheriff’s office. Narcotics agents found 40 slips of heroin along with three grams of the drug. They also found 30 grams of both powder and rock cocaine, 100 grams of marijuana, a revolver, and drug paraphernalia such as razors, scales, and plastic bags. Officers also seized $1,800 in cash.