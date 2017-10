A second person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash that killed a woman Sunday.

The N.C. Highway Patrol confirmed that John Nash III, 30, of Franklinton, died at Grand Strand Memorial Hospital. Nash and his passenger, Whitney Jackson, 29, were struck from behind while they were stopped at the scene of another wreck on N.C. 410 near Tabor City. Jackson died at the scene.

Charges are still pending in the crash.