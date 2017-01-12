Second hurricane shooting suspect arrested

A second suspect in a shooting that occurred during Hurricane Matthew has been jailed.

Mark Bracey was shot in his vehicle near Tram Road on Oct. 10, sustaining serious but non-life threatening injuries. Whiteville Police said they were called to the Tram Road area after Bracey reported multiple shots being fired into his vehicle, hitting him and causing the car to crash.

The incident occurred Oct. 10, when much of Whiteville was out of power and some areas flooded by Hurricane Matthew.

The first suspect in the case, Aaron Bernard Phifer, 20, was arrested by Whiteville police after a 30-minute standoff at Brookberry apartments in late October.

Phifer, of Smith’s Alley, Whiteville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and two counts of failure to appear on a felony (carrying a concealed weapon). Bond was set at $400,000.

Carl Tyrice Jaquan Mason Jr., 21, was arrested Tuesday evening on numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and misdemeanor possession of cocaine. He was held under no bond pending a first appearance in court and a pending weapons charge.

Investigators developed information in recent days that Mason was living in a residence in Birdcage Estates near Chadbourn, according to officials. On Tuesday, Whiteville Police, in conjunction with county deputies and U.S. Marshalls, raided the home and took Mason into custody.

Sgt. Aaron Herring of Whiteville Police said officers went to the home where Mason was hiding several times, but couldn’t get him to come to the door.

”This time, we went with the marshals and deputies,” he said.

After a short standoff with officers, a team breached the door and made entry to the home. They found Mason in a closet inside, and took him into custody without further incident.