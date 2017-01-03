Serious wreck on Powell Boulevard



A helicopter airlifted the driver of a car that was T-boned at Powell Boulevard and Lewis Street Tuesday evening.

The wreck occurred at 6:15 when the sedan appeared to have pulled in front of another car traveling on Powell.

Whiteville Fire Department firefighters and Whiteville Heavy Rescue personnel used hydraulic extrication tools to remove the doors and the roof. The driver’s door was pushed well into the passenger compartment.

A helicopter landed in the middle of Powell Boulevard shortly after the driver was extricated. Whiteville Rescue Unit paramedics and the helicopter crew stabilized the female driver and transported her to Grand Strand Medical Center in critical condition.

Whiteville Rescue transported a second victim, a passenger in the sedan, to Columbus Regional with less serious injuries. No one in the car traveling on Powell appeared to be hurt.