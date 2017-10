The community is invited to hear about Amy Sessions’ experience on her Medical Mission Trip to Sierra Leone, West Africa. She will speak at Lake Waccamaw United Methodist Church on Sunday, Oct.15 at 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend and learn more about her mission experience and the vision that Mission Of Hope has for the community and hospital of Rotifunk.

