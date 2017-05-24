Severe weather possible today into tonight

Water levels that were a bit down over the weekend are now becoming a source of concern throughout the area.

The National Weather Service Wednesday morning advised Columbus County residents to keep an eye out for potential flooding, tornadoes, heavy thunderstorms and even a possible tornado through early Thursday morning. A large weather system that has brought rain throughout the area since Sunday night will leave the region tonight, but could go out with a flourish.

At least one F1 tornado impacted Sampson County Tuesday, destroying much of the business district in Autryville, near the Cumberland County line. The same twister touched down again in central Sampson, then held together into Duplin County. Inline thunderstorms and high winds are suspected to be the cause of downed trees in the Atkinson area of Pender County, where several vehicles and buildings were damaged.

Columbus County saw downed trees in a few places, although the damage was limited to areas that were damaged by Hurricane Matthew last fall.

The NWS said in a 9 a.m. briefing that Columbus could see severe weather later today. The main impacts expected are stronger to severe storms this afternoon into this evening. The primary threat will be damaging winds and tornado formation.

Today’s round of storms will give way to drier weather Thursday into the weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until midnight tonight for localized flooding due to heavier rain in thunderstorms.