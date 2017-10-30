Shooting damages home near Tabor

No one was injured but a Clay Estates home was damaged Saturday night by a drive-by gunman.

Michelle Tatum of the Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was reported at 7:23 p.m. The residence of 49 Clay Estates, near Tabor City, was damaged by gunfire while three women were inside. The victims are Kiera Clay, 18, Kamaria Clay, 20, and April Clay, 47. No injuries were reported.

Investigators have no information about the suspect at this time.

It was the third home shooting in a week, but officials do not know if the incidents are related.

Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a Miller Road shooting Oct. 19. Chadbourn Police have also arrested a suspect in an unrelated home shooting that occurred Saturday.