UPDATE–Shooting death under investigation

Deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man Monday night near Delco.

Assistant Coroner William Hannah said the killing was reported just after 10 p.m., at a doublewide mobile home being used as a business. Marion Shaw, 65, was found dead at the scene.

Michelle Tatum of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to 22096 Andrew Jackson Highway East, Bolton in reference to a gunshot wound, and found Shaw dead at the scene from wounds to the upper body.

The victim’s body was sent to Raleigh for an autopsy.

Although the crime scene has a Bolton address, the property is located close to the Delco community, Hannah said. Shaw’s home address was given as Shaw Road, Riegelwood.

Additional information was not immediately available. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

The killing was the first murder in the county this year. Tatum asked that anyone with information on this incident contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-640-6629.