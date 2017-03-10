Shooting under investigation in Whiteville

The State Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Whiteville.

Officials said the incident did not involve Whiteville Police, but city officers are assisting in the investigation. The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the city.

SBI agents were reportedly attempting to arrest a murder suspect from New York who was hiding with relatives at the apartment complex. The suspect was shot at least once, and transported to columbus Regional medical Center with serious injuries.

Check back with nrcolumbus.com on this developing story.