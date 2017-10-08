Shooting reported in Whiteville

UPDATE – Sunday, 10:15 p.m.

A Whiteville man was shot twice in the back Sunday around 8 p.m., according to a city spokesman.

Thurman Jones was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, Fire Marshall Hal Lowder said. He was listed in stable condition.

Police were on the scene of the shooting through much of the evening. Jones was shot at 104 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lowder said.

“This is an active, fluid investigation,” Lowder said.

Police do not know if the shooting is related to two murders that occurred within a week last month, or if the latest violence is related to a series of shootings in the city over the summer.

