Snow possible this weekend

From the National Weather Service:

Overview: Confidence has increased that accumulating snowfall will occur Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves by the coast. Uncertainty still remains with how much snowfall occurs since there will be a transition from rain to snow Friday night, and the ground is relatively warm. In the least, areas north/west of I-95 have the best potential for receiving accumulating snowfall. Very cold air will follow as arctic high pressure builds into the area Saturday night into Monday.

Precipitation Timing: Rain->snow Friday night, snow persisting through Saturday. Arctic air spreading into the Carolinas Sunday into Monday

Snowfall: A couple inches or more of snow is possible north of a Florence to Elizabethtown line. Accumulating snowfall is possible to near the coast, but will be highly dependent on the track of the low.

Impacts: Hazardous travel conditions associated with any snowfall, especially on bridges, overpasses and other elevated road surfaces. Secondary roads could be impacted as well, especially across farther inland areas.

Black ice on area roadways is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as arctic air spreads into the region creating very cold weather helping to freeze any water on the roadways.

The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create hazardous wind chill values of 5-10 F late Saturday night into Sunday.

Low temperatures Sunday morning will be around 20F, while lows Monday morning are expected to be in the teens.