Snow predicted for area

Southeastern North Carolina could see a light snow fall Saturday night into Sunday, but frigid temperatures and wind chills will take some of the fun out of any rare white stuff that accumulates here.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported Saturday morning that around an inch of snow is likely to fall across most of Columbus County starting late Saturday night. The line of winter weather is expected to extend from Florence through Loris, S.C. to Castle Hayne, with everything north and west of the line seeing some sort of winter precipitation.

Department of Transportation crews began spraying brine on area highways Saturday in anticipation of potentially frozen roadways.

The snow will begin as a mixture with rain, shifting over completely to snow around 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A more dangerous part of the storm will be the wind chills.

With temperatures in the 30s Sunday morning and into the lower 40s, powerful northerly winds will drive wind chills into the 20s and possibly the teens in some areas. Farmers were scrambling Saturday to make preparations for livestock and some crops.

