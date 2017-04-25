Southeast Pediatrics Spring Festival Saturday

Southeast Pediatrics, part of Columbus Regional Health Network, is celebrating its anniversary of serving pediatric patients in Columbus County and surrounding communities. The biggest part of the celebration is a Spring Festival, to be held Saturday April 29.

This free event will be held from 10 a.m – 1 p.m. in the McNeill Plaza parking lot directly in front of the Southeast Pediatrics practice, 612-36 Jefferson St. in Whiteville. Many events for children will be available including inflatable activities, trackless train rides, face painting, hot dogs, Sunset Slush and more!

The staff of Southeast Pediatrics, Dr. Jugta Kahai, Dr. Elizabeth DeLouise, Dr. Lauren Rust and Dr. Marc Yandle, will be on hand to greet the parents and meet the children. Tours will also be given.

For more information about Southeast Pediatrics or the Spring Festival, call 640-4064.