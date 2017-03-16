Southern Farm Days begins Friday

The sound of single-cylinder engines and the smell of open hearth cooking will mingle with the chant of the auctioneer and the hum of honeybees Friday and Saturday at the Lake Waccamaw Boys and Girls Home.

The Ninth Annual Southern Farm Days, sponsored by the Cape Fear Farm Heritage Association, opens Friday morning for its annual two-day run. Doors open at 9 a.m. daily, The event will be held this year on Friday and Saturday, rather than on Sunday, for several reasons.

“We wanted to make the show available for schools and school children,” said Luke Elkins, one of the volunteers with the festival. The group announced the change earlier this year, while putting the finishing touches on a sawmill that is expected to be operational in time for the event. “There is always a lot going on this particular weekend, and we wanted our vendors to be able to travel or go to church on Sunday. A lot of times, folks would pull out on Saturday night, then there wouldn’t be as much for our visitors when they got here on Sunday afternoon. We’re trying the new schedule out this year.”

Traditional musicians, primitive crafts, living history encampments featuring longhunters, Confederate soldiers and artillery, and other activities will fill the event center at the Boys and Girls Home beginning Friday morning. Tractor and lawnmower pulling contests will also be held Saturday. Local beekeepers will be attending again this year, with a portable apiary. The “Parade of Power” will give antique tractor owners the chance to show off and share their classic farm equipment.

While Hurricane Matthew caused a few setbacks last fall, the Homestead Project is back on track, Elkins said. The portable sawmill that will be used to create lumber for a typical 19th century farmhouse, barns and other structures is now running, and demonstrations will go on throughout both days of the event. Horses and mules will also be hitched to a new plot of land the Heritage Association hopes to eventually turn into a garden for the Homestead.

The event draws thousands of visitors from across the Carolinas every year. Tickets are $7.50, with all proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Homes. For more information, go to www.southernfarmdays.com.