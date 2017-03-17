Southern Farm Days at Lake Waccamaw

Southern Farm Days at Lake Waccamawfiled under Newsby Jefferson Weaverreported 7 hours ago The event continues through Saturday. All proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Home. sawmovie1 Open fires were a popular attraction Friday due to the chilly temperatures. Veteran sawyer Tommy King of Buckhead operates the antique Frick sawmill. Sharon Connor of the Boys and Girls Home makes a new friend — this week-old baby goat, whose mother was being bottle-fed at last year’s Farm Days. Rose Nance, president of the N.C. Vietnam Veterans Association, with his completely restored 1964 Army Jeep. Richard Smith (left) talks timber with veteran sawyer Tommy King, who operated the antique sawmill Friday. A young visitor checks out Rossie Nance’s 1964 Army Jeep. Nance brought the jeep to the event to help promote the Columbus County Veterans Memorial Park. Plowing using mules and draft horses drew a curious crowd to the Homestead section of the Boys and Girls Home grounds. The farm heritage association plans to recreate a working 19th century farm on the property. Caitlyn Alphin started Two Sisters Soap Co. after a mission trip to South America. She was demonstrating soapmaking on the grounds at the Event Center Saturday, using some of the techniques she learned on her mission trip.