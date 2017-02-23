Speaker urge board to consider indigent home health care

Only three speakers addressed the Columbus County Board of Commissioners Monday night during a public hearing called to get citizen input on bids received for the home health agency currently operated by the county health department and, while one of them urged commissioners to use proceeds from the sale of the agency to renovate the historic courthouse, the other two pointed out stark differences between the amount of indigent care offered by the bidders.

Four entities have submitted bids for assuming operations of the home health agency. Kindred Healthcare of Louisville, Kentucky has offered to pay $3,500,000 for the agency, Advanced Home Care of High Point submitted a bid of $2,301,000 to purchase it and Bravada Home Health Care of Mooresville, New Jersey has offered to purchase the agency for $1,300,000, while Columbus Regional Healthcare of Whiteville has proposed leasing the agency from the county for $1 a year for a period of ten years.

Commissioners received the public input without making any comment themselves, and it is unknown when they will make a decision on which bid to accept for the home health agency. A decision could come as soon as their next meeting on March 6, but that isn’t guaranteed.

Steve Smith of Whiteville, former owner of the Interim Health franchise here, applauded the county’s decision to divest itself of the home health agency. “I think it’s a good decision,” Smith said. “I wasn’t surprised by the bids. They appear to be a good set of bids.”

Smith took pains point out that, while he had a career in the home health business, he has no interest in resuming operations in the business. During his career at Interim, Smith was a frequent critic of the county’s provision of services which he felt compete unfairly with private concerns, and he recalled that in his remarks, adding that once a decision is made regarding home health care, he would encourage the county to also consider also divesting itself of in-home aide services provided by the Department of Aging, something he frequently advocated in the past.

Smith called the sale of the home health agency a “sentinel event.”

He said, “The sale of the home health agency is pretty historic. Renovation of the historic courthouse also is a sentinel event and I would urge you to earmark part or all of the funds (received from sale of home health) to do something about the courthouse. A building like that is so important to the culture of this community.” Smith concluded, “Congratulations on your decision to sell the home health agency.”

