Spivey named city Parks and Rec director



City Manager Darren Currie announced that Blake Spivey is the city’s new Parks and Recreation Director. Spivey comes to the Whiteville from the Columbus County Parks and Recreation Department where he has more than five years of experience working in the field of recreation. Spivey earned his Batchelors of Science degree in Parks and Recreation from East Carolina University.

Spivey is a Columbus County native from Williams Township. Currie stated that Spivey comes highly recommended from his peers and colleagues. Spivey was a top performer throughout the interview process for this position. Currie stated that he is excited for the future of recreation in the city and feels that Spivey is energetic and will be a great component for the future development of the Whiteville Parks and Recreation.

Charlotte Almada, who has been the interim Parks and Recreation Director, will be re-assigned to her previous duties as Program Coordinator. Currie stated that he appreciated the hard work from Almada. Currie said, “Ms. Almada did a great job of holding things together and made my job easier during this transition period.”

Spivey will report to work on March 20.