State Park may move headquarters to Fair Bluff

The headquarters of the Lumber River State Park will move to Fair Bluff, if provisions of a Senate budget bill makes its way through the legislative process.

Columbus County’s two legislators, Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, and Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, as well as Fair Bluff native Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, predicted Wednesday morning that the language will survive in both chambers of the legislature and that the move of the state park essentially is a “done deal.”

The legislators could not predict a time frame under which the move will occur, however.

A four-line section of the 358-page Senate appropriations bill released on the General Assembly web site Tuesday night is short on specifics and only says the park headquarters “may move,” but Rabon was adamant Wednesday morning that it will happen.

The Lumber River State Park stretches along parts of the black water river from Pembroke all the way to the South Carolina state line. Britt said the park stopped using its Orrum office some time ago and is operating out of an office at the Agriculture Center on U.S. 74 near the intersection with Interstate 95 outside Lumberton.

