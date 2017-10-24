Straight line winds caused damage

Monday’s impressive storms had the potential for tornado activity in Columbus county, but officials with the National Weather service said all indications right now are that the damage was caused by straight line winds and powerful thunderstorms.

“We have teams check suspected tornado damage in Brunswick and Horry counties,” said Mike Ross of the NWS Wilmington office, “but it doesn’t appear there were any tornadoes in Columbus.

Power repair crews and cleanup teams are busy from Fair Bluff to Tabor City, Whiteville and Hallsboro.

While most of Whiteville’s power outages have been repaired, a number of areas and neighborhoods are still without electricity. City crews are also advising motorists to avoid Franklin Street and the intersection of Thompson and Columbus while cleanup is underway.

