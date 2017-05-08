Strawberry Festival draws big crowd

The weather was a little cooler than usual for the 85th annual N.C. Strawberry Festival in Chadbourn, but the enthusiasm of large crowds was evident under sunny skies as the festival culminated more than a week’s activities on Saturday with the annual strawberry auction, parade and princess and queen scholarship pageant.

An exhausted but happy Strawberry Festival President Mona Long called the festival a success.

Parade grand marshal Jason Brown, a former University of North Carolina and National Football League athlete, attended the luncheon, rode in the parade and met at length with a youngster who – like Brown – is devoting himself to helping others who are less fortunate. Brown was joined by his wife and their three children, as well as his parents, for the festival.

Thousands lined the streets of Chadbourn for the parade, although officials were unable to provide an estimate of the total number.

Miss North Carolina McKenzie Faggart also attended the luncheon, rode in the parade in the N.C. Dept. of Agriculture’s “big cart” and participated in the Strawberry Festival scholarship pageant.

Both Faggart and Brown helped auction winning entries in the strawberry quality auction, although professional auctioneer Joey Formyduval had the main auction duties. A listing of quality contest winners and auction buyers of the contest entries will appear in a subsequent edition.

A large number of units, including bands from the U.S. Army and West Columbus and South Columbus High Schools, along with a bevy of visiting beauty queens, highlighted the parade.

Much of Saturday’s luncheon before the parade was spent remembering the late Catherine Causey, who passed away in December after decades of being an active volunteer with the Strawberry Festival. Although she is primarily remembered with her work coordinating the scholarship pageant, she had been involved over the years in all aspects of the festival.

In the festival’s final event Saturday night, Sara Hughes was named the new Strawberry Queen and Shandorah Tedder was crowned Strawberry Princess.

Earlier events in the festival included band concerts, a variety show and a Friday evening dinner.

Brown, who played professional football with the Baltimore Ravens and St. Lewis Rams, walked away from the NFL in 2012 even though he had offers from several NFL teams to continue playing to return to his native North Carolina to start the faith-based “First Fruits Farm,” which supplies food pantries and churches. Brown also established “Wisdom of Life Ministries” and he regaled attendees at Saturday’s luncheon with stories of how his Christian faith prompted him to leave the glitz of pro sports to begin a life of service to others.