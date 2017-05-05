Strawberry Festival underway in Chadbourn

The 85th N.C. Strawberry Festival officially got underway Tuesday night in opening ceremonies that included a free concert featuring the Honey Don’t oldies band and the Blackwater Rhythm and Blues band. More than 300 people, many of whom ate chicken bog in a fundraiser for the Chadbourn Depot Museum, attended and lots of them danced to the music of the two bands until after 9 p.m.

Festival activities continue through Saturday and Saturday is the festival’s biggest and busiest day.

A local National Day of Prayer observance, always held on Thursday of Strawberry Festival week, was held at the gazebo at the Klondyke/Chadbourn Fire Department.

The traveling carnival, Fun-Time Amusements, opened its midway and rides at the event field behind Hardee’s and beside Food Lion on North Brown Street Thursday, and continues through Saturday afternoon.

Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church’s Family Life Center will be the scene of the annual “Evening of Strawberry Encounters” dinner 6-9 p.m. tonight.

While the Strawberry luncheon and auction at the Pentecostal Holiness Church and the parade at 2 p.m. are the biggest events on Saturday, other activities will be ongoing throughout the day.

The luncheon takes place at 11:30 a.m. and will include appearances Miss North Carolina and the parade grand marshal, former UNC Tar Heel gridiron star and former NFL football player Jason Brown. The auction of strawberry quality contest entries begins after the luncheon and is expected to conclude by 1:30 p.m.

Registration for professional arts, crafts and food court vendors will be 7:30-9 a.m. at the event field and strawberry quality contest entries will be accepted from 8-10 at the Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Entries for the food products contests will be accepted 8:30-10 a.m. at the Chadbourn Community Library and a band concert is scheduled at 8 a.m. at West Columbus High School.

Judging for the food products contest will be 10-11 a.m. and public viewing of the entries will begin at 11 in the library.

Two all-day events Saturday include the car show and the festival entertainment/variety show. Registration for car show entries will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Food Lion parking lot. Car show judging will be from noon to 2 p.m. and awards will be presented at 4 p.m. The entertainment/variety show will run from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. except during the parade at the event field, and will feature a strawberry spitting contest at 5 p.m.

The 85th Strawberry Festival will conclude at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with the scholarship pageant, which will be feature entertainment by Miss North Carolina and the crowning of a new strawberry queen and princess.