‘Stunning amazing super!’ Eclipse 2017 memories

By Diana Matthews, dianamatthews@nrcolumbus.com

Staff members of KJ’s grocery store in Whiteville were pleasantly surprised at how many eclipse-viewing glasses they sold in the weeks leading up to the eclipse.

Said store manager Carlisle Suggs, “I think we could’ve sold 5,000 pairs if we’d had them. We didn’t think our store would sell as many as the store in Florence, but we did.”

They didn’t last long with people buying dozens of pairs at a time, cashiers said. The final shipment of 300 pairs arrived Monday, Aug. 14, and were gone within a day.

Ingram Planetarium in Sunset Beach sold close to 10,000 pairs, according to manager Will Snyder.

By the middle of last week, people were paying inflated prices on Amazon and having to shell out additional funds to guarantee delivery by Monday. Then even those offers became harder to find.

But the good news is that one can now find eclipse glasses very cheap.

Local viewing parties, planned and otherwise

Fuller Royal reports that, “At East Columbus High School, faculty and staff gathered in front of the school to watch. They shared eclipse-glasses and listened to a specially arranged selection of songs organized by the school’s new principal, Jeremiah Johnson. The eclipse-themed music ran the gamut from Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Bad Moon Rising’ to Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart.’

“At the McDonald’s restaurant on the north end of Whiteville, out-of-town travelers set up shop to watch the eclipse. After finishing their lunches, they spread blankets and set up lawn chairs on the grassy embankment beside the store and donned their special glasses.

Overheard at the public library

“Oooooooh!”

“Perfect!”

“Look in this hole and – oops, now there’s a cloud in front of the sun – OK, now it’s gone. Look here. No, not that hole. That little one’s for the sun to go in. This big hole…”

“It’s now 2:22.”

“May I borrow your glasses?”

“Sure.”

(echoing out of large over-head viewing box) “Whoa! That is the coolest thing I have ever seen!”

“Did you hear about the woman on facebook who complained that this eclipse should’ve been planned for yesterday, so it wouldn’t conflict with the schools?”

“We now have 2:37.”

“Now turn your back to the sun and look in here.”

“I see it! I see it!”

“Have you noticed it’s gotten cooler? And the parking lot light came on.”

“We must be at maximum now. I don’t think the sun can get any skinnier.”

“Would you like to try my welder’s goggles?”

“Sure, thanks.”

“It’s 2:48.”

“I thought it was going to get darker than this.”

“I think the sun’s getting bigger now.”

Things to be thankful for:

It didn’t storm like crazy. After a string of cloudy days and mid-afternoon storms, Monday was clear!

People shared their glasses and boxes. Boxes protected against sunburn as well as sun blindness.

For those who didn’t even have a piece of cardboard with a hole in it, the trees helped out. The dappled lights under their branches took on crescent shapes as the eclipse developed.

Youngsters took their eyes off of electronic gadgets and said “wow” about their first eclipse.

School kids were dismissed to spend time with the sun, the moon and their parents.

Vital services went on uninterrupted, thanks to police, medical personnel and others who stayed on duty through the phenomenon.

No traffic accidents were caused locally by people driving and sun-gazing at the same time.

We were all reminded that we live in a universe of amazing things. Andy Anderson, who watched the eclipse at the public library, remarked that the solar eclipse is a reminder of God’s greatness expressed in Creation. In addition, the experience was uplifting because “We have old and young, white and black, all looking in the same direction, and that’s what love is.” A video of Anderson as well as other eclipse gazers is available at The News Reporter’s facebook page.

Total eclipse descriptions emailed and texted from friends and family who traveled to South Carolina:

Michael and Anita Bezera of Raleigh traveled to Sumter and awaited the total eclipse at a shopping mall.

“As to the eclipse, it was awesome!!

When Anita and I got to Sumter (just after 9 a.m.) the sky was partly cloudy. (We left Raleigh at 5:30 a.m/ to beat the traffic.).(There was no traffic.)

By 12 noon it was mostly cloudy.

At 2 we decided to go out to the car and check out the partial eclipse.

The sky around the Sumter Mall was about 50 percent clouds, but the area over the mall was clear, and it just got better from there.

We could see a distant thunderhead down east (maybe 60-80 miles off), and there were some puffy clouds maybe five miles away, but that was all.

We had a perfect view of the entire totality, and during it I noticed that the distant clouds were still illuminated while all of the local clouds were not.

We could see one planet brightly.

The corona around the moon was on three main plumes and stood out very clearly.

Within two minutes of totality being over we packed up and pulled out to beat the rush. We had to drive through about half of Sumter to get back to US-15 North, and we only had to wait about 3 minutes at on intersection where the police were directing traffic.

So for 7 hours of driving total, we thoroughly enjoyed the 1 minute 42 seconds of totality.

While at the mall, a lot of people were talking about who was there and from where.

There were several others from Raleigh, One party from Chapel Hill, one from Lynchburg VA, and one from somewhere in Maryland.

“Janet and Sarah Royal traveled to the Smokey Mountains where they joined Allison Royal in Cherokee for a special Native American ceremony honoring the eclipse. Drum beats ushered in the total eclipse. “The Cherokee refer to the eclipse as ‘Nvdo walosi ugisgo’ or ‘Sun the frog eats.’ Allison said she couldn’t have picked a cooler spot to see the total solar eclipse. She said it was ‘Definitely something to always remember.’

Rachel Bohrer traveled from Greensboro to Laurens County, S.C. and “sort of randomly” found a park to settle in, “figuring it looked like open public space. Turns out a couple hundred people, I guess, were there.”

Other park visitors she spoke to had come from both Carolinas, plus Georgia and Pennsylvania.

After totality, she texted “W.O.W.!!!!! Clouds cleared perfect as it neared and reached totality, people cheered! I did too. Stunning amazing super! 2.5 minutes over too fast.”