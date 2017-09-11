Suspect sought in motel attack

A Whiteville woman was attacked in a motel room early Monday and stabbed.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mallarie G. Packer was stabbed in the back while fighting a woman who attacked her. The incident occurred at the Holiday Motel.

Packer told deputies she had gone to a room at the motel shortly before 3 a.m. “looking for a friend.” While the married victim was in the room, the female assailant entered and began fighting with her, according to Michelle Tatum, spokesperson for the department.

Packer was treated at Columbus Regional Medical Center. The incident is under investigation.