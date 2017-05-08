Suspected rabies case reported

A dog is in quarantine awaiting test results after a fight with a potentially rabid raccoon in Columbus County.

Animal Control Supervisor Joey Prince said the head of the raccoon is at the state veterinarian lab for testing after a family dog fought with the coon over the weekend. No humans were exposed to the raccoon, Prince said.

Bats, raccoons and foxes are the most common carriers of rabies in Columbus County. Biologists have speculated that the mild winter may lead to a spike in rabies cases this year.

“It’s good sense, and state law, to have your pets vaccinated,” Prince said. Rabies vaccinations can be obtained at any veterinarian’s office, as well as the animal shelter by appointment.

