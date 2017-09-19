Tabor City gets Little Free Library, looking for more

By: Clara Cartrette, claracartrette@nrcolumbus.com

Take a book, return a book

Little Free Library for children has been installed at the Tabor City Visitor Center, thanks to the generous donation of Bell Appliance and Supply Company.

The company, owned and operated by Terry Bell and his son Bradley, purchased the weatherproof Little Free Library, but the idea came from Linda Bell, Terry’s wife and Bradley’s mother. She got the idea from a friend, Susan Deans, who had Little Free Libraries installed in Whiteville as a project while working on her Master’s degree.

The Little Free Library officially opened and was dedicated last Thursday when Lydia, Hannah and Elijah Deal, young children of Tabor City Baptist Church Pastor Jeremy Deal and wife Deanna were the first to get books from the Little Free Library.

Tabor City Promotions Director Dianne Ward, who manages the Visitor Center, said children are welcome to use the outdoor benches or come into the Visitor Center if they want to read on site. The main purpose of the Little Free Library is for customers to take a book and return a book in an effort to encourage children to enjoy reading. Books are expensive but with a lend and return project in effect, children now have access to lots of books without cost.

Ward said she appreciates the generosity of the Bell family in providing the Little Free Library to promote literacy.

The public is encouraged to donate new or slightly used books for the “take a book, return a book” free book exchange. Drop new or slightly used children’s books off at the Visitor Center Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The Visitor Center is located at the corner of Fifth Street and Stake Road across from Inman-Ward Funeral Home.

The Little Free Library at the Visitor Center is for children, but everyone involved in that project hopes others in the community will step up to provide Little Free Libraries for all age groups.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood exchanges around the world. Through Little Free Library, millions of books are exchanged each year, profoundly increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.