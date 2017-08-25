Tabor City Public Works staff works beyond the call of duty

Story by: Clara Cartrette, The News Reporter

Imagine the horror of waking up one morning and the toilets won’t flush and your faucets offer nothing but dark brown water.

Tabor City’s N.C. Yam Festival is a wonderful annual event, but would we like it so much if nobody cleaned up behind the thousands who converge on the town every fourth Saturday in October, leaving heaps of trash littering the streets at the end of the day?

And would we like our little town if nobody mowed the grass along the railroad and in other areas , or never cleaned the streets and sidewalks?

Who would you call to fix these problems? If you live in Tabor City, it’s doubtful that any of these things will ever happen at your home or in your town. There’s a well-trained, hustling 10-man Public Works staff that makes daily checks on such things to assure that the water keeps flowing and is safe for drinking, streets are cleaned and grass is mowed. And that’s just the beginning for Public Works Director Donald James and his crew.

I noticed how clean the town was after the Yam Festival when I moved back to my hometown in 1996. When I left the festival late that Saturday afternoon, there was enough litter on the streets to fill an 18-wheeler, but the next morning on my way to church I couldn’t see even one little piece of litter on the streets, and I rode through several. I began to inquire about how fast the trash disappeared and learned that the Public Works guys were responsible.

It’s all in a day’s (and night’s) work for these men, who take pride in what they do. Donald James said they begin stacking up the trash around 5 p.m. and continue until the town is clean.

On a rainy day last week, I talked with James and Assistant Public Works Director Mitchell Fowler about their jobs. James has registered 36 years with the department and Fowler has been there 20 years, come September. Most of the other eight crew members have been there 15 to 18 years.

That morning James and Fowler were monitoring catch basins on a computer screen. Two red boxes were showing potential problems, then a third box turned red after a buzzer sounded. But James and Fowler were not worried.

“The drainage guys are out now, making sure catch basins are clear so water won’t back up in people’s yards,” James said. He explained that water pumps have to be checked frequently to make sure they are working. Water samples have to be taken periodically and if it should fail the test, corrections would be made and water would be resampled.

“We let the public know what the town is doing with the water system,” James said. “Luckily, we’ve got ground water; surface water poses more problems than ground water.”

There are sewer lift stations and 42 miles of water and sewer lines to take care of “and thank goodness they don’t break down at the same time,” James said. He explained that if there are heavy rains they have to assure that sewage doesn’t run over.

“We do more than most towns,” James said of cleaning sidewalks, mowing grass and other esthetic contributions Public Works performs for the town. “We get help with that from inmates. We fix water and sewer leaks, patch roads and last week we fixed a fire hydrant that was put in in the 1950s. In the summer we do a lot of weed-eating and in the winter we clean out ditches. We probably have 25 miles of ditches.

“It’s not a glamorous job,” he continued, “but somebody’s got to be there. We’ve got 10 employees in Public Works and all are on duty when needed. If we get the call we’re the ones to answer and we have to call in others for sewer repair.

“We’re not heroes,” James said. “When a storm is coming we have to have generators for water and sewer systems and get everything ready a couple of days before the storm.”

James said safety is the top priority, so streets are blocked off and flaggers are in the road when their work requires it, and a lot of people ride by just to see what’s going on.

Some months ago dozens of Bradford pear trees were cut throughout town and better trees, such as maples and cedars will be planted in their place. The pear trees were planted in the mid to late 1980s to replace live oaks and other trees that were destroyed by a tornado that blew through in March, 1984. It was later learned that Bradfords were not the best choice for the landscape.

“The biggest thing is, we treat the town like a home,” James said. “We cut grass, clean up, keep roads open in case of a fire. We help civic groups and the Chamber of Commerce,” of which he’s a member, “but I would do it even if I were not a member. You never know when people come in and may want to move here,” he said, noting that the town will soon gain 48 new apartments. “There aren’t many rental houses here, not like they used to be.”

“You won’t find a hotter or colder place to work,” James said, but commended Town Manager Al Leonard for securing the town’s retirement plan through the state. He also said having a town manager is a great help, as department heads previously had to go to a town commissioner who was appointed to serve that department if they had a problem, “and it might be a day or two before you could get up with one.” He said Willard Wright and Norman Duncan knew the jobs and town council did a good job when they hired Bob Cox, then Al Leonard as town managers.

“That’s one reason I’ve stayed on as long as I have,” he said.

When asked about the best part of the job, James said, “Having one. When I started I figured I would be here one or two years and as I look back, I don’t know if I could do anything else.”

He once retired briefly because retirement was required at the time an employee became eligible in order to continue receiving retirement benefits. He went back to work when he fulfilled the requirement.