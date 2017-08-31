Take the Lake 2017 is what the doctor ordered

By Diana Matthews

The theme of this year’s Take the Lake weekend is “honoring health professionals,” but people from all walks of life are again welcome to participate in the personal endurance challenges free of charge. A schedule is at the end of this article.

Registration coordinator Melissa Hopkins reported that 324 participants registered online by midnight Friday, Aug. 25.

Those participants can pick up their number bibs through noon Friday (tomorrow) at Body Shapers Fitness Center, 618 S. Madison St., in Whiteville if they wish to avoid lines this weekend.

“The people who registered online have helped to make the lines at the events shorter for everyone,” said Take the Lake committee chairwoman Julie Stocks. “People are asking me if they can register in person at the lake this weekend. I’m telling them yes, but they should allow time to stand in line before their events.”

Say “Aaaaah”

Finishers in each event will receive John A. McNeill Awards (JAMA). Anyone who finishes a “Grandslam” of all four events during the three-day weekend will receive a specialized award, said Julie Stocks, TTL chairwoman.

T-shirts in the 2017 TTL design are available for $10 at Body Shapers and at Lake Time Vintiques in Lake Waccamaw. They will be for sale during the weekend while quantities last.

The public is invited to “Take the Plate,” a pasta dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Waccamaw United Methodist Church. Donations collected will support the work of the church and a health-related outreach.

Trust me, I’m a nurse

“We are so excited about participating in Take the Lake,” said Andrea West, Vice President for Human Resources at the Columbus Regional Healthcare System since 2015. “It should be a wonderful family event. Many of our employees are participating with their families and their friends, all ages!”

West and her family like hiking at state parks and swimming. She was approached by Donna Egley, a TTL committee member who also volunteers at the hospital. “She told me they were honoring healthcare professionals. I decided we needed to get as many employees as possible to participate. It fits in well with our emphasis on overall health and wellness for employees.”

CRHS participants will be wearing the 2017 TTL logo on blue shirts that they purchased separately for their team.

In the long Run/Walk, 35 CRHS team members will participate; another 35 have registered for the shorter fun family run/walk. CRHS will be represented in the long Bike/Hike by 25 riders, with seven planning to do the shorter fun family Bike/Hike.

Four have signed up for the Paddle and one for the Swim.

In all, 82 individuals have registered, “and we expect more will sign up the day of the challenge,” West said. At least 90 percent of those are taking the lake for the first time.

Says West, “We hope to have a lot of blue shirts out there.”

For your health

In past years the Run/Walk and the Bike/Hike have followed various routes to circle the lake completely or to go to one or more turning points and return, depending on changing conditions. This year’s committee decided to choose a route well in advance that would work regardless of water level at the dam or any other factors.

Saturday’s 16 mile Run/Walk and Sunday’s 16-mile Bike/Hike both exit from Elizabeth Brinkley park on Columbia Ave., turning right on Lake Shore. Participants will continue counterclockwise onto Canal Cove and Waccamaw Shores, all the way to the dam and back.

Both the Saturday Fun Family Run/Walk and the Sunday Fun Family Bike/Hike turn left from Columbia onto Lakeshore Rd., going clockwise to the Wildlife Boat Landing on Bella Coola and turning back.

Columbia St. will be closed to cars during the events that begin at Elizabeth Brinkley Park. Said Stocks, those periods will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. No other road closings have been confirmed yet, but volunteers will direct traffic at major intersections.

TTL Safety/Health Tips

By Diana Matthews

The Take the Lake committee always puts extensive measures in place to make the Labor Day weekend’s series of personal endurance challenges as safe and pleasant as possible.

For instance, swimmers are required to provide escorts to follow them in boats. Law enforcement officers will be nearby, and a short portion of Columbia Ave. adjacent to the start and finish area will be closed to car traffic during the road events Saturday and Sunday.

Water will be readily available, thanks to donors and thoughtful lake residents. Portable potties will be available around the perimeter of the lake, and a map showing their locations will be posted at the beginning of the land events.

This year an increased number of safety guides wearing orange vests will be stationed along the route of the Run/Walk and Bike/Hike to direct traffic.

Nevertheless, the responsibility for having a safe and healthful day always lies with the individual participant, or his or her parent or guardian in the case of a minor.

Be prepared

The Boy Scout motto, which served as the TTL theme last year, is applicable to this year’s challenges. Wise lake-takers have been increasing their stamina all summer by running, riding, swimming or paddling increased distances.

Columbus County Health Department director Kim Smith is doing the Walk for the first time this year, along with some of her family. “I may not be the fastest one in the bunch, but I get up and exercise every morning, and I think I can do it – I mean I know I can,” she said.

In addition to staying well hydrated and looking out for traffic, Smith reminds fellow walkers that they need to “look out for fire ants” at the roadside as those are prevalent this time of year. Also, “apply sunscreen, and if you wear a hat, that would be good.”

Buddy system and other strategies

Some veterans of all four personal endurance challenges describe the Paddle as the toughest event.

Chet Sechrest, who has completed four X-tremes, recommends that paddlers take the lake in tandem kayaks or in groups. “You talk and laugh and keep each other distracted from how far you still have to go.

“The first part of the Paddle is the best. It’s cool, and the wind is calm. But by the time you get around to the other side of the lake, it’s more choppy.”

Sechrest retired with 100 percent disability after 28 years in the Army after a long series of fractures, tears and surgeries. “I approach the events with a strategy,” he said. He packs three 32-ounce Gatorades in his kayak. “Hydration is key, especially for the Paddle. You get the heat reflecting off the water on you. Wear sunblock first and foremost.”

Sechrest also packs a few energy gel packs in his kayak to give himself a sugar boost after about an hour and a half, when his reserves begin to feel drained. “I shy away from recommending ‘energy drinks’ because I don’t want anyone to have a heart attack.

He recommends wearing a long-sleeved white or light-colored shirt made of a quick-drying, cool fabric and “a big floppy hat that shades you, or at least a baseball cap.

“Gloves are very important,” he said and stressed “lots of fluids.” A casual paddler will take four to six hours to complete the event, “and that’s a long time on the water if you’re not used to it.”

The Paddle event takes place in the shallower waters of the lake, allowing a boater to climb out and cool off in the water when he needs to stretch his legs, said Sechrest. “It’s not a race. Get into a nice, relaxed rhythm and don’t pull too hard with your arms and shoulders.

“Take breaks and enjoy Lake Waccamaw. That’s what Take the Lake is about: fitness, health, family, fun and enjoying Lake Waccamaw.”

Sechrest’s strategy for the Swim involves changing strokes every 100 meters or so to avoid burning out one muscle group.

When biking, Sechrest alternates “a 70-percent pace” with sprinting intervals. On the Run/Walk, he runs for five or six houses and walks for one house, achieving an average nine and a half mile per hour speed that he can sustain for the entire circuit.

“There are videos people can watch” to get additional ideas about technique, Sechrest said.

“Fitness improves quality of live across the board,” he said. But “your first plan should be to have fun and make memories.”

Listen to your body

Walkers, bikers, swimmers and paddlers are expected to know their own physical limits and be adequately prepared for the endurance challenges they choose to attempt. Minors must be signed in by an adult who knows the young person’s abilities and is willing to take responsibility for dealing with accidents that could occur to him or her.

Said TTL committee member Stuart Rogers, people participating in any event on their own “need to have a plan in case weather turns really bad or they have an emergency. You need backup.”

Schedule for Take the Lake 2017: “Honoring Health Professionals”

This year all events are free of charge, including TTL-Xtreme.

Friday, Sept. 1

“Take the Plate” pasta dinner – eat-in or take-out – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Lake Waccamaw United Methodist Church, 506 Lakeshore Dr.

Donations support a health mission organization and LWUMC’s local outreaches.

Special guests: Terrie Priest of Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Kim Smith of Columbus County Health Dept., Southeastern Oratorio Singers

Saturday, Sept. 2

16-mile Run/Walk and 6.5-mile Fun Family Run/Walk – FREE!

Elizabeth Brinkley Park

7:00 a.m. Registration opens

7:15 participants who registered online may start early

7:40 Assemble for announcements at starting line

8:00 Official start of 16-mile Run/Walk, continued registration and assembly for fun family event

8:30 Start of Fun Family 6.5-mile Run/Walk

Sunday, Sept. 3

14-mile Paddle – FREE!

Dale’s Seafood

7:15 Registration, unloading equipment

7:45 Assemble on beach

8:00 Start

Sunday, Sept. 3

Bike/Hike and Fun Family Bike/Hike – FREE!

Elizabeth Brinkley Park

1 p.m. Registration opens for 16-mile event

1:45 Assemble with bicycles and helmets at starting line

2:00 Start of 16-mile event; continued registration for 6.5-mile event

2:30 Start of 6.5-mile Fun Family Bike/Hike

Bike riders must wear helmets, and parents must supervise their children.

Monday, Sept. 4

X-treme Challenge – This one’s a race, but still FREE!

6 a.m. Assemble at Dale’s Seafood or Dam, TBD according to wind direction. Check TTL Facebook for updates.

Swim is followed by followed by Bike/Hike, Paddle, Run/Walk.

Monday, Sept. 4

Swim – FREE!

Dale’s Seafood or Dam, TBD according to wind direction

7:30 Registration opens

7:45 Assemble for announcements

8:00 Start Swim